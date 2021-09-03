TUMI x Missoni collection has you ready for fall travel: suitcase, backpack, more

TUMI is collaborating with Missoni for a new fall collection that’s spectacular. This 10-piece collection is perfect for all of your fall travel plans and the bold print will make you stand out in style. If you’re not familiar with Missoni, it’s a luxury fashion brand with a signature zig-zag print that TUMI used throughout this collection. Pricing in this line starts at $95 and ranges up to $1,125. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the TUMI x Missoni collection. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the new adidas x Ivy Park Rodeo line here.



