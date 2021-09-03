VUDU’s $5 weekend sale discounts over 200 movies: Jurassic Park 4K, Shrek, Oblivion, more

VUDU’s *$5* weekend deals are back and this time around we have nearly 200 movie discounts in various categories. Our favorite is Jurassic Park in 4K. Down from $15 at Google Play, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked for this movie. As Steven Spielberg’s classic masterpiece, Jurassic Park is one of the most successful movies in box office history. You’ll follow Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Richard Attenborough in this thrilling journey on a remote island where an amazing theme park with living dinosaurs, but things are about to turn deadly. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Keep reading for other great movie deals, and with over 200 titles discounted, be sure to check out VUDU’s landing page for more.



more…