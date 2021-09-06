BrakTooth: security researchers reveal 16 serious Bluetooth flaws affecting billions of devices

Security researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design have disclosed a new family of security vulnerabilities in commercial Bluetooth stacks used in billions of devices. Collectively known as BrakTooth, the vulnerabilities pose a range of risks including remote code execution and DoS via crashes and deadlocks. The Bluetooth stacks found to be vulnerable are used in System-on-Chip (SoC) boards various big-name manufacturers including Qualcomm, Texas Instruments and Silicon Labs; numerous Microsoft products are also affected, including Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2. See also: Microsoft crowbars ads into Windows 11 and… [Continue Reading]