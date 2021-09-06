Steal a year of Microsoft 365 Personal for effective $44 ($59+$15 Amazon GC)

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a 1 year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 for $58.99 with a $15 Amazon Gift Card. The *$44* effective cost is almost half off the $84.99 list price and the lowest price we’ve recorded.



Microsoft Office 365 personal is a 1 year subscription to Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. The apps work across PC, Mac, Android, iOS and the web.



more…