WhatsApp for iPhone Will Soon Get New Chat Bubbles

WhatsApp is working on all kinds of improvements for its mobile apps, and after rolling out the chat migration feature, allowing users to transfer conversations from iPhone to Android, the company is now focusing on what appears to be a very subtle facelift for the iOS client. More specifically, WABetaInfo has discovered that WhatsApp is testing a small pack of improvements on iPhone, and this includes larger image and links preview, as well as a minor overhaul for the chat bubbles we see on our devices. The new look uses rounded corners, and to be honest, I wouldn’t necessarily be surprised if some people don’t even notice there’s something new given how subtle the changes really are. Reactions in WhatsApp apps At the same time, WhatsApp is also working on reactions for messages sent on the platform, with the company planning to allow users to access any emoji in t...