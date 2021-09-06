Govee’s Immersion TV RGBIC LED strip and camera ditch the Hue Play/Lightstrip tax at $58

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Immersion TV LED Lights with Camera for *$57.79 shipped* with the code *GOVEE6199M* at checkout. Down from a $80 list price and $68 going rate right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If the thought of buying a Hue Play and Gradient Lightstrip for your home theater seems out of reach due to cost, Govee has you covered with a budget-focused alternative that delivers a similar experience. Today’s deal works with 55- and 65-inch TVs and includes both the RGBIC LED strip and a camera to see what’s happening on your screen. The camera allows it to see the content of your screen and mimic that with the RGBIC strip mounted to the back of your home theater for an immersive experience all around. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.



