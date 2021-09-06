BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector sees notable $50 price cut

Adorama’s official Amazon storefront offers the the BenQ GS2 Wireless Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector for* $549 shipped*. Also available directly from Adorama. Normally fetching $599, you’re looking at still one of the first notable discounts with $50 in savings and the lowest price since its discount markdown back in June. Housed in a compact, portable, and retro design, BenQ’s GS2 projector packs a built-in battery for setting up movie night just about anywhere as we close out summer and head into fall. Alongside 1080p playback, you’re looking at AirPlay 2 support for beaming your favorite content from an iPhone or Mac, as well as integrated streaming features and 4W speakers for an all-in-one package. Rated 4/5 stars and we found it to be quite the compelling option in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review. Head below for more.



more…