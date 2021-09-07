Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip delivers a folding Android experience at $150 off

Today only, Woot is offering the the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Android Smartphone for *$849.99 Prime shipped*. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Marking the second-best price to date, today’s offer is $150 under what you’d pay from the newer Flip 3 handset and $50 below the competing Amazon discount. While not the latest foldable from Samsung, its Galaxy Z Flip still delivers a similar experience with a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display powered by a Snapdragon 865+ processor. Alongside 256GB of storage, there’s also a dual rear camera array and of course, the signature old school-inspired folding design. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 220 customers and you can get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.



