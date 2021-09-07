Waterpik Fusion 2.0 combo water flosser electric toothbrush hits Amazon low at $121 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 Flossing Electric Toothbrush for* $121 shipped*. Regularly $200 and typically fetching in the $185 range, it is currently marked down to $149 at Walmart with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. This is essentially a full-on electric toothbrush with a built-in Waterpik Water Flosser for dual action cleaning. It has three modes to choose from (brush, floss, brush floss) as well as 10 water flosser pressure settings, and more. It also ships with pair of brush head covers and the “deluxe toothbrush travel case” alongside the 4+ star rating from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



