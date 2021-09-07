This aluminum microphone kit just hit its second-best price yet at $23 (Save 21%)

Alles-Omoton Authorized (99% lifetime positive feedback from 1,200+) via Amazon is offering its OMOTON USB Microphone Kit for *$22.99 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and newly marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to start a podcast or simply improve the quality of your voice on Zoom calls and YouTube uploads, this kit is worth considering. You’ll get a navy-colored microphone, tripod, pop filter, and more. The exterior is outfitted with aluminum, giving this affordable unit a more premium look and feel. It’s able to work with Windows, macOS, and more with a 4.9-foot USB cable being used for connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



