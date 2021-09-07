Maximize your MacBook’s I/O with AUKEY’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub down to $38.50 (31% off)

AUKEY is offering its 12-in-1 USB-C Hub for *$38.50 shipped* when you apply code *AK45 *at checkout. That’s code takes up to 31% off the normal rate, marking the lowest price we’ve tracked in over a year. If you’ve been looking to leverage some extra I/O with your MacBook, Chromebook, or laptop, this is one of the most comprehensive ways to go. Using just a single USB-C port, you’ll garner a 4K and 1080p HDMI plus dual USB3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, alongside a micro/SD card reader, DisplayPort, VGA, 100W Power Delivery, and more. Plus, with the twin HDMI options, you can take make use of up to three displays at once. Ratings are currently a bit slim on the AUKEY website, but you can find more info on comparable deals and new releases in our dedicated guide. See more below.



more…