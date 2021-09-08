Alan Wake Remastered Coming to PC and Consoles This Fall

The critically acclaimed Alan Wake is getting a 4K remaster this fall, developer Remedy Entertainment announced this week. Originally launched 11 years ago, Alan Wake gain a huge fanbase and one of the most loyal communities: The Sudden Stop. The announcement has been published on The Sudden Stop’s community website in to pay homeage to those who supported the game for so many years. In an open letter for the community, Sam Lake (Creative Director, Remedy Entertainment) says that this remaster is coming because the people’s support over the years. Unlike the original Alan Wake game which was only available for Xbox 360 and a few years later, PC, the 4K remaster will be released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The only drawback is that PC gamers will only be able to purchase it via Epic Games Store. After the successful release of Control, Remedy and Epic Games announc...