Spooky Adventure Children of Silentown Releases in Early 2022

Publisher Daedalic and developer Elf Games revealed their new project this week: Children of Silentown. This spooky-cute adventure game will be released for PC and consoles in early 2022, but a free prologue is now available on Steam for those who want to try it. Children of Silentown is a hand-drawn adventure game developed by the same team behind Little Briar Rose, in collaboration with studio Luna2. In Children of Silentown, players will accompany Lucy, the protagonist, and her friends trying to discover the mystery behind the disappearance of Silentown inhabitants. “Lucy is afraid of the forest, just like any other child: every night, the echoing roars rob her of her sleep. Not even her dreams are a safe place where she could play. People disappearing is nothing uncommon in the village, but this time, Lucy is old enough to investigate on her own. Or so she thinks.” Throughout the game, players will solve puzzles, find clues, combine items, meet intere...