Apple Officially Announces iPhone 13 Launch Event for September 14

Apple has finally confirmed that it’s holding its typical iPhone launch event on September 14, with the company using the “California streaming” tagline as a hint of the upcoming venue. Needless to say, the Cupertino-based tech giant hasn’t shared any specifics as to what it could launch at the upcoming event, but this isn’t necessarily news given the September conference is typically used for the unveiling of new iPhones and Apple Watch models. The event will obviously take place online and will be streamed from the Apple Park. iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 Apple will unveil four different iPhone models this year, all successors to the iPhone 12. However, this is expected to be the last year for the iPhone mini, as Apple wants to give up on the 5.4-inch form factor and therefore stick with larger models. The 2022 generation could therefore launch either with a three-model device lineup or with four models, one of which could be completely ...