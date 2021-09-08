Apple has finally confirmed that it’s holding its typical iPhone launch event on September 14, with the company using the “California streaming” tagline as a hint of the upcoming venue. Needless to say, the Cupertino-based tech giant hasn’t shared any specifics as to what it could launch at the upcoming event, but this isn’t necessarily news given the September conference is typically used for the unveiling of new iPhones and Apple Watch models. The event will obviously take place online and will be streamed from the Apple Park. iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 Apple will unveil four different iPhone models this year, all successors to the iPhone 12. However, this is expected to be the last year for the iPhone mini, as Apple wants to give up on the 5.4-inch form factor and therefore stick with larger models. The 2022 generation could therefore launch either with a three-model device lineup or with four models, one of which could be completely ...Full Article
Apple Officially Announces iPhone 13 Launch Event for September 14
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Chinese AI Firm Wants Apple to Stop iPhone Production Over Patent Infringement Claims
MacRumours.com
Ahead of next week's Apple event, which is expected to include the launch of the iPhone 13 lineup, a Chinese AI firm is asking a..
Advertisement
More coverage
iPhone 13 set to launch on September 14, Apple sends invite for a special event
BGR India
iPhone 13 Launch Date: Apple sends invite for the launch of newer generation iPhone models, likely to be the iPhone 13 series. The..
-
The Apple Watch Series 7 might be elusive at launch — grab a Series 6 on sale instead
Mashable
-
Apple schedules iPhone 13 launch event for September 14
SeekingAlpha
-
Apple's September 14 Event Page Features AR Logo on iPhone
MacRumours.com
-
Apple's iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 event is on September 14
AppleInsider