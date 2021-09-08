Elizabeth Holmes Trial Is Set to Begin
A jury will decide whether Ms. Holmes, who founded Theranos in 2003 and hawked a mission of revolutionizing health care, lied to investors about her company’s technology.Full Article
Elizabeth Holmes’s role models Steve Jobs and Larry Ellison were hugely successful and were at at the forefront of mythologising..
The disgraced CEO is crashing on the grounds of the $135 million estate in Woodside, Calif. during her fraud trial.