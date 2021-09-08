Masterbuilt’s Bluetooth electric smoker brings the BBQ to your backyard at 2021 low of $270

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker (MB20074719) for *$269.97 shipped*. Down from $370, today’s deal beats our last mention by $30 and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2019. This smoker is designed to take the guesswork out of cooking thanks to its built-in Bluetooth technology for temperature control and even the included meat probe so you know right when the meal is ready. There’s a patented side-loading wood chip system that lets you top the chips off without opening the smoker door, helping retain as much flavor as possible. Plus, interior lights illuminate the food at night when you’re cooking, which is a feature that lower-cost alternatives often fail to include. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands. Head below for more.



