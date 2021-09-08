Put a PowerA Mario Holiday Sweater Switch Controller under the tree this year, pre-order now at $23

Today we’re taking an early look at the new PowerA Mario Holiday Sweater Edition controller for Nintendo Switch. While the 2021 holiday season is still a few months out, PowerA has now unleashed its first Christmas offering well ahead of the holiday rush so folks most interested can lock-in pre-orders now and ensure there’s one ready to go under the tree. The new Mario Holiday Sweater controller features a sort of 8-bit looking knit pattern, although it does appear to have a trimmed-down feature set by comparison to the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controllers we feature on a regular basis. Head below for a closer look and pre-order details.



