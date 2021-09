Less than a week away from Apple unveiling the rumored iPhone 13, a survey shows that customers are not that excited to upgrade to a new iPhone this year.



According to a survey conducted by Savings with more than 1,500 iPhone users, only 10% of customers plan to buy the iPhone 13, while nearly two-thirds (64%) of those surveyed said they have no plan to upgrade. More than a quarter (26%) were undecided.



