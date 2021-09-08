Best VPN services: Reviews and buying advice

Choosing the right virtual private network (VPN) service is no simple task. A VPN should keep your internet usage private and secure, but not every service handles your data in the same way.



Rest assured, we’ve done the legwork to determine if a VPN service has a history of good or bad behavior. A service has to protect online privacy; allow you to keep anonymity; offer a good variety of locations from which to direct your traffic; offer fast, reliable performance; and provide an easy-to-use interface.



Scroll to the bottom of this article to learn more about VPNs and what to look for when choosing one. (Or check out Macworld’d roundup of the best VPN for Macs.)



To read this article in full, please click here