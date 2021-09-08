Sennheiser Momentum 3 ANC headphones deliver leather stylings at low of $250 (Save $150)

Amazon now offers the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for *$249.99 shipped* in black. Usually fetching as much as $400, a new all-time low has taken 38% off the going rate in order to undercut our previous mention by $19. If other ANC headphones on the market aren’t quite as stylish as you’d like, Sennheiser’s latest pair of cans is sure to deliver. Complete with a leather-wrapped build you’re also looking at the brand’s signature audio quality alongside 17-hour playback time and active noise cancellation. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.



