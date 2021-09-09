MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Coming to PlayStation in September

For the first time in 20 years, a MechWarrior game is coming to PlayStation. Piranha Games has just revealed that MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and the Heroes of the Inner Sphere expansion will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 23. Additionally, developers announced that a physical edition of the game for PlayStation and Xbox will be released in November. The PlayStation version of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will feature full cross-play support for all major platforms, including Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One X, and Xbox One. Also, fans of the franchise should expect over 30 new and enhanced features representing over a year’s worth of development time to be included in the upcoming release. Furthermore, the folks at Piranha Games confirmed that all MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries players will be able to experience the entirety of the Heroes of the Inner Sphere campaign when joining a match hosted by anyone who owns the expa...