Battlegrounds Mobile India Ganesh Chaturthi rewards: Elephant shirt, classic crate coupons, AG in-game currency, more
Published
Battlegrounds Mobile India in celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi has brought new missions and rewards for its players. The celebration will continue for two weeks till September 21. Here are all the details- Battlegrounds Mobile India Ganesh Chaturthi rewards: Elephant shirt, new missions, and more As mentioned Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton is hosting the ‘Ganesh […]Full Article