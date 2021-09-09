Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion from $6, Outer Worlds $20, DMC 5 $11, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is once again offering Watch Dogs Legion down at *$19.99* on all platforms right now including PlayStation 5. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $30 to $60 we see, this is matching the lowest we have tracked for a new physical copy. However, over at GameFly you can currently score a pre-owned copy at just *$5.99 shipped*. Watch Dogs allows gamers to jump into an open-world version of London, recruit any NPC they bump into in the game world, and work to take down a nefarious hacker group taking over the city. And you can learn more about the multiplayer action and Spiderbot PvP right here. Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Devil May Cry 5, The Outer Worlds, Aragami: Shadow Edition, Cloudpunk, Metroid Dread pre-order bonuses, and more.



