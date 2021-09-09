Over two million web servers still running on vulnerable legacy software

More than two million web servers worldwide are still running on outdated and vulnerable versions of Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) software according to research from CyberNews. With 12.4 percent of the market worldwide IIS is the third-most-popular suite of web server software, used to power at least 51.6 million websites and web applications. However, older IIS versions from 7.5 downwards are no longer supported by Microsoft. And as with other types of outdated server software, all legacy versions of Microsoft IIS suffer from numerous critical security vulnerabilities, making them an attractive target for threat actors. CyberNews researchers used an… [Continue Reading]