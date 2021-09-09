Cooking magazines on sale from $4/yr.: Taste of Home, Food Network, more up to 60% off

DiscountMags has now kicked off its Deals of the Week with some solid price drops on cooking magazines, sporting titles, and more. Starting from *$4 *per year, everything ships free every month with no sales tax or chance of auto renewals. One standout here is Taste of Home magazine at *$4* per year. This one rarely drops below $5 in our weekend promotions and is now at the lowest price we can find. Usually up at around $10 per year on Amazon, it is currently on sale there for $5 with auto renewals. More deals and details below.



more…