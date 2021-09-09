Amazon’s lineup of Fire TVs down to best prices since Prime Day from $20 (Save up to 43%)

Following this morning’s debut of a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Amazon is now discounting a series of its popular streaming media players. Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to *$34.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at the best price since Prime Day with 30% in savings attached. Delivering a notable upgrade to your TV setup, the Fire TV 4K arrives with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Dolby Atmos audio support. That’s alongside the bundled Alexa Voice Remote and access to all of the popular streaming services. While it lacks the Wi-Fi 6 support found on the new Max offering, many of the other same features are available at a more affordable price thanks to today’s discount. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 716,000 customers. Head below for more.



