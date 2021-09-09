Add four Eveready LED flashlights with batteries to your emergency kit at just $7

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Eveready LED Flashlights with Batteries for *$7.15 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from its going rate of $10 to $13, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These lights are a must-have when it comes to emergencies. You’ll get four flashlights that all come with AA batteries, which means everything’s in the box to start using them as soon as they arrive. Plus, being powered by AA’s means you’ll always have a spare set on hand should it start to run dim. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.



