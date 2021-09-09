When will Apple release iOS 15 to the public?

Apple took the wraps off iOS 15 at WWDC in June with beta testing happening since then for developers and the public. With September right around the corner, the official release for the latest iPhone software is close and comes with an all-new Safari, Focus mode, Live Text, redesigned Notifications, Background Sounds, and more. Let’s look at answering the question “when does iOS 15 come out?”



*Update 9/9:* Apple’s iPhone 13 “California streaming” event is officially set for September 14 and that means the official iOS 15 release date is likely narrowed down to two times.



