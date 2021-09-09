PlayStation Showcase 2021 starts now! 40 mins of upcoming PS5/PS4 holiday titles and more

PlayStation Showcase 2021 starts now! Sony’s yearly update stream tends to bring some of its biggest first- and third-party upcoming games to the forefront, and we are expecting much of the same from today’s event. Last year’s event showed off the God of War sequel, and we are expecting to see more from Gran Turismo 7 as well as Horizon Forbidden West that just recently went up for pre-order. That’s not even mentioning any of the amazing third-party titles we could be seeing today. Head below for more details and to watch along with today’s PlayStation Showcase 2021.



