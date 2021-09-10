God of War Ragnarok Gameplay Video Revealed

Sony’s latest PlayStation Showcase 2021 event was pretty good and while we didn’t get a release date for God of War Ragnarok, fans of the series did get something: a reveal trailer. And just as expected, it’s awfully good. Apart from some exhilarating fight scenes, we get a first look at some of the new characters that we’ll get to meet in God of War Ragnarok. At the end of the previous God of War game, we got a short tease of a possible encounter with Thor and the trailer confirms that without actually showing more than just Mjolnir. Freya, who has now become Kratos’ sworn enemy after the death of her son, Baldur, will be the other main antagonist in the game alongside Thor. Developer Santa Monica Studio confirmed that Odin will also make appearance in the game, although he’s not part of the reveal trailer. What we do get to see at the end of the video is a first look at one of the last giants still living and we also get to meet Tyr, the god of war in Norse myth...