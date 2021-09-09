Licheers’ popular phone and tablet stand folds into its base, now just $7 (50% off)

Leader Seller (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Licheers Adjustable Cell Phone Stand for *$6.99 Prime shipped* when you apply code MKJLPHYR at checkout. Doing so will slash 50% off the usual rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This popular stand can elevate your phone up to 9-inches and holds iPads or similarly-sized tablets up to 5-inches off your desk. It stores neatly inside the weighted base when not in use and features a wide array of angling options. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 700 customers. Find more deals like this below.



more…