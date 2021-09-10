Insomniac Games is definitely the most prolific studio under Sony PlayStation umbrella. The team behind Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, has even more exciting games in the works. During today’s PlayStation Showcase 2021 event, Insomniac Game revealed not one, but two potential blockbusters: Marvel’s Wolverine and Spider-Man 2. The former is a standalone game directed by the same minds behind the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Marvel’s Wolverine will maintain the authenticity spirit fans of the universe expect from a game that wears Insomniac’s badge. However, Wolverine fans will be in for some nice surprises, developers revealed. In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit. [YOUTUBE=https://youtu.be/Zcj9AzHv_l8] Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in dev...Full Article
Marvel’s Wolverine and Spider-Man 2 Announced for PlayStation 5
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Top 20 Craziest Marvel What If? Storylines
WatchMojo
These shocking scenarios would be insane to see on the big screen! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most bizarre and..