Square Enix’s Forspoken Arrives on PC and PlayStation 5 in Spring 2022

One of the highlights of Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2021 event earlier today was Square Enix’s Forspoken, a game that’s been revealed last year. The new trailer released today showcases more details about the protagonist, Frey Holland, and offer players a glimpse at some of the more interesting characters they will get to meet in the game. Additionally, the story trailer gives us a taste of the magic-infused combat and swift, dynamic movements in Forspoken. Throughout her journey, Frey will learn to cast and collect dozens of different types of magic, as well as cast powerful spells as she explores the gorgeous, yet dangerous land of Athia. Unlike Dying Light’s parkour system that has its roots in the real-life parkour moves, Frey will use magic enhanced parkour to move through vast areas. The dynamic and acrobatic movement, enhanced by Frey’s mystical abilities, allows here to magically flow, zip and float across the vast landscapes of Athia in a fast and fluid m...