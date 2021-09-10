Action-Adventure Project Eve Is a Weeb’s Heaven, New Trailer Released

Unveiled two years ago, Project Eve from Korean studio Shift Up, has just received a brand-new trailer that might leave weebs drooling. Beyond the acrobatic combat moves that the protagonist executes while fighting tentacular monsters, we can’t help to not notice the resemblance to Bayonetta. The story is just as strange as the setting: in the not-too-distant future, mankind is expelled from Earth after losing the battle against invaders called NA:tives. The protagonist, Eve, is the survivor of the paratrooper squad deployed from the Colony. As seen in the gameplay trailer, combat in Project Eve is exhilarating, deliberate, regardless of whether we’re talking about attack, defense or evasion. It’s also surprisingly fluid, at least from what we can see in the video. Furthermore, the best way to survive in Project Eve is to anticipate your enemies’ attacks and punish them by countering their moves with precise timing. Parring and evading can lead to the ability to w...