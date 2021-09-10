Lian Li O11 Air Mini vs. O11D Mini: All the specs compared

Back in 2018, Lian Li launched the O11 Air, a dual-chamber ATX case with a strong focus on airflow. Now the company has introduced a Mini version of it—one with a very strong resemblance to the incredibly popular O11 Dynamic Mini that launched last fall.



But the two cases belong to different lines of cases, each with subtle differences that add up. Given how modular these cases are, it can be hard to keep track of all those nuances. So to make it easier to decide which O11 is right for you, we’ve broken down the many specs and put them side by side. (For a full compilation of all the info, check out the chart at the bottom of this article.) Be sure to watch the video above too for a clearer visual idea of how components fit into each case.



