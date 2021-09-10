NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

It’s time to hit the court, NBA 2K22 is finally available worldwide on multiple platforms. Bringing with it some all-new features, and a slew of new modes with graphical enhancements, NBA 2K22 will be a must-play game for anyone who’s a fan of the franchise. From the new Your Journey, Your City mode in MyCAREER, Dream Team, First Fridays, and more, there’s a lot to like here. Ready to be played on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC, let’s take a closer look at what you can expect from NBA 2K22.



more…