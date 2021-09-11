A BlackWash finish headlines Kershaw’s Gravel Pocket Knife at $22.50 (Reg. $30, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Gravel Folding Pocket Knife for *$22.50 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $30 or more, today’s deal shaves at least 25% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to always have a pocket knife with you, but don’t want something that’s too bulky, Kershaw Gravel is a mid-size solution that’s worth considering. It measures just 3.5 inches when closed and expands to 5.9 inches once opened. Weight works out to 2.7 ounces, which is lighter than many others. The handle and blade are both made of steel and wield a BlackWash finish that gives it a more premium look and feel. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



