Chattanooga, TN newspaper plans to distribute free iPads to subscribers as it goes digital-only six days a week
The Chattanooga Times Free Press has announced that it will spend $4.4 million on iPads to help subscribers transition to a digital-only version for its newspaper. The only printed edition of the paper that will continue after the project is finished will be the Sunday version. The paper will spend an additional $1.7 million on training and marketing to make sure its customers can continue to enjoy the newspaper.
