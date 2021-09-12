Kuo: AirPods 3 to be announced at September event, at possible higher price as AirPods 2 will remain in the lineup

In a report from reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today, Apple is said to be announcing the new generation of AirPods as part of Tuesday’s iPhone 13 event. The new ‘AirPods 3’ will be the new version of Apple’s AirPods earbuds, which were last refreshed in March 2019.



However, Kuo says that Apple will keep selling the second-generation AirPods when the new models ship. He says this suggest either AirPods 3 will be sold at a higher price — current models start at $159 — or that AirPods 2 will see a price drop alongside the AirPods 3 release.



