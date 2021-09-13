Mullvad VPN review: Our favorite ultra-private VPN gets even better

-Mullvad in brief:-



· *P2P allowed: *Yes

· *Business location: *Sweden

· *Number of servers: *780

· *Number of country locations: *35 (38 for WireGuard)

· *Cost: *€5 ($5.86 at this writing) billed monthly

· *VPN protocol: *OpenVPN

· *Data encryption: *AES-256-GCM

· *Data authentication: *TLSv1.3 (TLS_CHACHA20_POLY1305_SHA256)

· *Handshake: *4096-bit RSA



For a long time Mullvad has been a solid VPN service that didn’t change a whole lot other than adding an improved app. It continues to use its improved VPN app that we saw roll out several years ago, but the company is also adding new features and dramatically expanding its network compared to what we saw last time around.



