60 percent of Americans have smart TVs but many remain unprotected
Almost 60 percent of Americans have smart TVs in their homes, yet almost one in four do nothing to protect their smart devices. This is according to a new study by NordVPN which highlights a number of risks, including hackers being able to access a smart TV's camera and microphone through malware. "Like any device that regularly connects to the internet, smart TVs collect a lot of private data, which leads to a variety of privacy and security concerns. But, unlike other smart devices, they cannot be equipped with the latest cybersecurity software (like antivirus), and that makes them even… [Continue Reading]Full Article