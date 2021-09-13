Nintendo knocks official Switch MSRP down in Europe, US price drops could be inbound
Published
Nintendo Switch price drops could be on the way in the US if a recent official move in Europe is any indication. Nintendo has now brought the suggested retail price for its base model Nintendo Switch in Europe down, as reports suggest, to make way for its more expensive OLED model launching in October. The lowered MSRP could point at an upcoming drop stateside as well, but there have been no official announcements as of yet. Read on for more details.
more…