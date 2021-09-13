At just $9, you might as well buy Apple’s official Lightning to USB Camera Adapter (Save 69%)

Amazon now offers the Apple Lightning to USB Camera Adapter for* $8.91 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $29, you’re looking at 69% in savings with today’s offer dropping to the best price yet that’ $10 under our previous mention. Whether your photography kit is centered around a DSLR or action cam and your iPhone, bringing this Lightning connector into the mix is a great way to easily download footage and photos to your handset. On one end is the Lightning connector, and on the other is a USB-A port for plugging in flash drives, adapters for SD cards, or even cameras directly. Not to mention, a whole host of other USB devices like wired keyboards and mice, electronic pianos, and other gear. Head below for more.



