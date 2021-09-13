Volt Information: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) _ Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $615,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.



The Orange, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 5 cents per share.



The staffing services provider posted revenue of $217.5 million in the period.



In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.14. A year ago, they were trading at $1.12.



