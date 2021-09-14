Dying Light 2 No Longer Launches in 2021

This week has started pretty bad for gamers, as two highly-anticipated games have been delayed. After SEGA announced that Total War: Warhammer III is now releasing in 2022, the folks at Techland revealed Dying Light 2 has been pushed onto 2022 as well. The good news is we won’t have to wait too longer for Dying Light 2. The game was originally slated for a December 2021 release, and it’s now supposed to come out on February 4, 2022, so it’s a 3-month delay. In a statement released today, Techland confirmed that it needs more time to polish and optimize Dying Light 2, so it decided that the extra three months would be just enough to bring the game closer to its vision. “The team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line. The game is complete, and we are currently playtesting it. It is by far the biggest and the mo...