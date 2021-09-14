Apple unveils iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini -- better, but little to get excited about

Every year, Apple takes the wraps off its next generation of iPhone. Some years the new model is revolutionary, and other years, merely evolutionary. iPhone 13, revealed today, definitely falls into the latter class. Don’t get me wrong, there’s plenty to recommend the new phone, but if you already own the iPhone 12, or iPhone 12 mini, or even a generation or two further back, there’s no need to rush to upgrade. SEE ALSO: Apple Watch Series 7 has a larger screen and greater durability So what’s new? Well, naturally it’s powered by a new chip -- the Apple A15… [Continue Reading]