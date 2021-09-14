MoKo’s new aluminum headphone holder also keeps a drink and backup earbuds nearby

If you keep a pair of headphones or a gaming headset at your desk, resting them on a stand of some sort tends to give most setups a cleaner look and feel. This fact also rings true with MoKo’s new and versatile aluminum headphone holder. It clamps onto a desk and features an adjustable 360-degree holder, in addition to a spot for your favorite beverage and a backup pair of earbuds. Just about every piece of this offering is made of aluminum, ensuring it will give almost any setup a more high-end look and feel. Continue reading to learn more.



more…