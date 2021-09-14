SteelSeries’ new Prime Mini/Wireless mouse has pro features in small form factors from 61g

Today, SteelSeries launched an update to its Prime lineup of gaming peripherals with the Prime Mini and Prime Mini Wireless. These two new mice offer ultra-lightweight designs when compared to their larger counterparts, coming in at 61g for the wired and 73g for the wireless. This is almost unheard of for mice from larger manufacturers like SteelSeries and is something that many will absolutely love. So, what all features do you get in these ultra-lightweight mice? Well, more than you may think…



