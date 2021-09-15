Nintendo Switch finally gets Bluetooth audio

The Nintendo Switch was released in 2017, and since then, the video game console has been a runaway success. Its ability to serve as both a portable and home game machine has contributed to its popularity, but also, the COVID-19 pandemic likely increased sales too. You see, as people were stuck in quarantine, many of them turned to the Nintendo Switch and popular games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As great as the Nintendo Switch is, the system is definitely not perfect. For instance, it is underpowered compared to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Not to mention, many… [Continue Reading]