DJI’s cert. refurb Mini 2 Fly More Combo sees rare discount down to $449 (Save $150)

DJI’s official eBay storefront is offering its Mini 2 Fly More Combo in certified refurbished condition for *$449 shipped*. Normally fetching $599 in new condition, like you’ll pay at Amazon currently, today’s offer marks one of the first promotions we’ve seen across the board on the drone alongside $150 off to mark a new all-time low. DJI Mini 2 arrives as a solid mix between being an ultra-lightweight quadcopter and having notable features to back it up. Weighing in at 249 grams, its still manages to deliver a 3-axis gimbal backed by 4K/30FPS footage and a 31-minute runtime per battery. Speaking of, this Fly More Combo package includes three of them alongside the remote control, extra propellers, a carrying bag, and some other gear to kickstart your aerial photography journey. Includes the full 2-year warranty alongside a 4.8/5 star rating from over 8,100 customers. Head below for more.



